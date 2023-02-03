Something Horrible is Expected┃IRAN got Mad & Prepared for a Harsh Response┃Kyiv made Tehran Angry

The confrontation between Iran and Israel escalated again after the attack on military facilities in Isfahan. But this time, Ukraine began to appear as one of the parties of the attack on the Iranian military plant. The odious statement by the adviser to the President of Ukraine Mikhail Podolyak was perceived in Tehran as an indirect confirmation of Kyiv's involvement in the incident. And if in Israel they are perplexed by the statements of Podolyak, then Tehran is annoyed and clearly furious. And Iran, by the way, is a country that is quite capable of launching a missile attack on Ukraine. On Sunday, the Adviser to the President of Ukraine Mikhail Podolyak, circulated a message on Twitter, in which he once again accused Iran of allegedly supplying drones to the war zone in Ukraine and indirectly admitted Kyiv's involvement in the strike on Isfahan. In this regard, the Ukrainian Ambassador to Tehran was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry. In addition, an unnamed Iranian official told the ''Nur News'' portal that the Iranian authorities called on the office of the President of Ukraine to correct Mikhail Podolyak's statements about the attack on the object of the Republic's Ministry of Defense in Isfahan.

