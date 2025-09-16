Yah's Misfits 5-31-2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week’s Torah Study is on Exodus 14 & 15. In the second part of the discussion, we will reconcile Romans 7 & 8. Is Apostle Paul a hypocrite, doing away with the Law given to Moses by YHWH on Mt Sinai? Or is he talking about a different law, the law of sin and death? Also we study the first three chapters of Colossians, which deal with two different laws, as well as a rebuke of the Pharisees. It is amazing how Paul’s Epistles have been under attack for over 2000 years, which Peter warned about.