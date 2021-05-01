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THIS IS AN EMERGENCY FOR ALL PEOPLE
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200 views • May 01, 2021
Listen to me you guys! we are at the end times and things are going to get really really bad if we don't have a survival mindset and think outside the box! And there's something you really really need to know about vaccinated people! this is very important please listen!
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