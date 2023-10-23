Create New Account
The Dirty Details Behind the Medical Mafia and mRNA-Infused Food - Scott Oatsvall
Counter Culture Mom
Scott Oatsvall has a passion for helping people transform their health and nurture the whole person, rather than simply treat the symptom. As the President and CEO of LT360 Holistic Health, he is a certified health coach and cellular health scientist. After hitting the point of no return in the medical world in 2008, he realized that the modern medical industry was nothing more than a “medical mafia” that was intent on keeping people sick and creating a revolving door of medicine-based income. He learned how the body can heal and repair itself and now focuses on helping people get fit and healthy and escape the never-ending prescription merry-go-round of the broken health care system in America. He also explains how and why mRNA is being infused into our food supply. 



TAKEAWAYS


Scott’s naturopathic clinic successfully treated more than 1,000 Covid patients during the pandemic and all of his patients survived


The modern medical system is the “greatest scientific and medical fraud that the world has ever seen”


Don’t get overwhelmed with the breadth of Big Pharma’s agenda - just focus on taking care of the people God puts in front of you


The healthcare system is not interested in your health because it pays to treat not to cure



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

147 Team Ministries: https://www.147team.org/ 

My Patriot Supply: PrepareWithTina.com


🔗 CONNECT WITH SCOTT OATSVALL

Website: https://www.lt360.com/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LT360coach 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coachscottoatsvall/ 

X: https://twitter.com/LT360Coach 

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LT-ew2hc 

Podcast: https://bit.ly/46mM3BN 


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Trail Life: https://blog.traillifeusa.com/lbbb-tina

Legacy Precious Metals: https://bit.ly/LegacyGoldCCM

Patriot Mobile: https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



