Putin's statement that Russian Mig-31 interceptor fighters armed with hypersonic 'KINZHAL' missiles began patrolling the Black Sea caused a wave of indignation and discontent in the West. In fact, by these actions, Moscow made it clear that NATO should stay away from the Black Sea. The fact is that Putin understands perfectly well that Russia's victory in the current conflict will be perceived by the NATO leadership as a real humiliation of the entire Western military system and unity.............

