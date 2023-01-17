The Nazis Did Not Win WW II...!!! - Part 3 of 3 - Brian vs Schecky

Part 3 of 3. Here, Schecky thinks he can pull the wool over Brian and our well educated audience's eyes and tell us that "the Nazis" won World War II. Brian tells him, "that is laughable!!" so Brian, Schecky, who is Jewish, 77, and graduated from Harvard Law School in 1971, and Jean, get into a big argument. Grab your popcorn before watching Part 3...!!!

This was a Meetup on Dec. 28, 2022 hosted by Brian Ruhe. Our guest was Jean Broida. The Meetup post read:

Exploring the New “Official” Narrative on the E.T. Relationship with Humans

Please join published ufologist and psychic Jean Broida as we explore what the U.S. government is doing to tweak their 'official' narrative after the Pentagon's down-played UFO disclosure in April 2021, in contrast to what we in the community know to be true about the relationship between not only E.T.s and us humans - but to the layer of government that separates us.

Jean has done several videos with our Meetup and with Brian since 2018 and she has rated very high in video hits. Jean is very well studied so you will really get something out of the Q & A with her. Jean was our guest a year ago on Dec. 11, 2021 at this event https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-aliencontact/events/282443497/

