We're Approaching The Tipping Point | Andy Schectman - Liberty and Finance Oct 31, 2023

The bond market is breaking down, and nations and investors are losing confidence in U.S. debt. Instead of Treasuries, the mainstream store of value will be precious metals soon, forecasts Andy Schectman, CEO & president of Miles Franklin. We're approaching a tipping point, he says. He believes it is important to get a core position in hard assets while supply is available.





WEEKLY SPECIALS:

1 oz Silver Philharmonics @ $3.10 over spot

$10 Gold Liberty coins AU @ $115.00 over melt

1 oz Platinum Kangaroos @ $85.00 over melt





CALL US: 1-888-81-LIBERTY (1-888-815-4237)

or email your name and phone number to [email protected]





INTERVIEW TIMELINE:



0:00 Intro

2:30 The tipping point

9:57 The macro view

19:29 Weekly specials