10/23/2022 Miles Guo: Hu Jintao and I are essentially against each other, but he ended up inadvertently helping us take down the CCP. His current sufferings come from his selfishness and his failure to choose the way of righteousness
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.