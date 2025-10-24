© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Over the week, GV "Dnepr" dealt a significant blow to the enemy group on the right bank. More than two hundred NATO country vehicles were destroyed, mobile air defense systems and enemy MS warehouses were identified and destroyed. About 400 Ukrainian Armed Forces militants were eliminated by artillery and small unmanned aerial vehicles. The set of measures taken by our Russian Armed Forces made a huge contribution to the liberation of Russian Kherson region.
The work continues🫡
GV "Dnepr" is rocking.