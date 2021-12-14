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Satanist Steven BenNun deceiving Christians to join Satan's NWO government to fight evil alien Jesus
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127 views • December 14, 2021
The CIA New Age Wicca witch Gnostic polytheist occultist Satanist faction’s Steven BenNun is saying that we have to support our “hero” Satan Lucifer's Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Pedogate Pizzagate ”White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal Satanist government against the “Nibiru evil reptilian alien invader the devil” who is the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus Christ when he returns at Armageddon, because our government is preparing for the biggest spiritual battle that humans have ever faced in history and we need to defend earth with our Satan Lucifer’s evil government. His thousands of dumb religious Christian follower donators are swallowing his Satanist lie hook, line and sinker.
Steven BenNun is spreading Satan Lucifer’s false doctrines that the Gog Magog war is not going to be now, but it will be after thousands of years from now, and that Jesus’ millennial kingdom is not a thousand years but thousands and thousands of years. He is lying that Satan Lucifer is bound now in the depth of the sea when Jesus came at his first coming when he bound Satan Lucifer in the sea 2,000 years ago, and therefore, Satan Lucifer is not doing anything here on earth now so to just ignore him. He is saying that the Gog Magog war does not involve Israel or nations, but it is just a spiritual war between Satan Lucifer and Jesus, when we know that Jesus already defeated Satan Lucifer. You know he is a Satanist because he is spreading Satan Lucifer’s lie that God is the evil reptilian alien Satan Lucifer who is going to invade earth at Armageddon, and that we and the Pentagon’s Illuminati Satanist Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar leaders must fight God when he returns on his spaceship Nibiru by assembling all the armies of the world and religious Christian freak hordes together to fight Jesus. He hides the truth from you that the Anunnaki Draco reptilian chimera aliens’ Nibiru death star space station is parked behind the sun ready to shower asteroids upon the earth, and that the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites are running the Pentagon in cloned human hybrid avatar bodies. He is making the Pentagon Nazi “Black Sun” Satanist Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar elites as human heroes, and God as the evil invading reptilian aliens and the devil. Satan Lucifer is inverting the truth by making his army look like the human heroes, and God YHWH Jesus as the evil reptilian alien invaders and the devil, so that we must fight against God. His doctrine is the AntiChrist’s Satanist doctrine, because he is calling God the devil, and the devil as God. He keeps saying that it is not a doctrine, but just a mind-control suggestion to brainwash you. This is why in his other video, he was spreading his Gnostic satanic lie that the Bible in Ezekiel says that God is an alien who rides around UFO spaceship. He keeps citing his Satanist Illuminati New Age Wicca witch Gnostic occult Mayan documents that Satan Lucifer who is bound in the sea is going to be released upon the earth, as if Satan Lucifer is not here now deceiving or working, so you do not need to pray against him and you can just ignore him. He is saying that God’s wrath judgment is not coming until the 6th trumpet judgment in the 7-year Tribulation Age, so you can believe in their Satanists’ “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture theories lies AntiChrist fake millennial kingdom of Christ,” and be left behind at the rapture so that you can receive the AntiChrist and the false prophet as Jesus Christ. He is saying that God’s judgment wrath will not come until after the 6th trumpet judgment, so to not be worried.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Steven BenNun is spreading Satan Lucifer’s false doctrines that the Gog Magog war is not going to be now, but it will be after thousands of years from now, and that Jesus’ millennial kingdom is not a thousand years but thousands and thousands of years. He is lying that Satan Lucifer is bound now in the depth of the sea when Jesus came at his first coming when he bound Satan Lucifer in the sea 2,000 years ago, and therefore, Satan Lucifer is not doing anything here on earth now so to just ignore him. He is saying that the Gog Magog war does not involve Israel or nations, but it is just a spiritual war between Satan Lucifer and Jesus, when we know that Jesus already defeated Satan Lucifer. You know he is a Satanist because he is spreading Satan Lucifer’s lie that God is the evil reptilian alien Satan Lucifer who is going to invade earth at Armageddon, and that we and the Pentagon’s Illuminati Satanist Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar leaders must fight God when he returns on his spaceship Nibiru by assembling all the armies of the world and religious Christian freak hordes together to fight Jesus. He hides the truth from you that the Anunnaki Draco reptilian chimera aliens’ Nibiru death star space station is parked behind the sun ready to shower asteroids upon the earth, and that the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites are running the Pentagon in cloned human hybrid avatar bodies. He is making the Pentagon Nazi “Black Sun” Satanist Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar elites as human heroes, and God as the evil invading reptilian aliens and the devil. Satan Lucifer is inverting the truth by making his army look like the human heroes, and God YHWH Jesus as the evil reptilian alien invaders and the devil, so that we must fight against God. His doctrine is the AntiChrist’s Satanist doctrine, because he is calling God the devil, and the devil as God. He keeps saying that it is not a doctrine, but just a mind-control suggestion to brainwash you. This is why in his other video, he was spreading his Gnostic satanic lie that the Bible in Ezekiel says that God is an alien who rides around UFO spaceship. He keeps citing his Satanist Illuminati New Age Wicca witch Gnostic occult Mayan documents that Satan Lucifer who is bound in the sea is going to be released upon the earth, as if Satan Lucifer is not here now deceiving or working, so you do not need to pray against him and you can just ignore him. He is saying that God’s wrath judgment is not coming until the 6th trumpet judgment in the 7-year Tribulation Age, so you can believe in their Satanists’ “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture theories lies AntiChrist fake millennial kingdom of Christ,” and be left behind at the rapture so that you can receive the AntiChrist and the false prophet as Jesus Christ. He is saying that God’s judgment wrath will not come until after the 6th trumpet judgment, so to not be worried.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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