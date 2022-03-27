Tangping Coin Undergoing Technological Innovation, Owners Free to Enjoy the Wealth

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In the Grand Live Broadcast on March 23rd, Miles Guo revealed that the Tangping Coin will undergo technical innovation to achieve true decentralization and circulate freely and securely around the world.