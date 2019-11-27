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27Nov19 Bloomberg Gun Confiscation in VA, What Leftists Hate About Thanksgiving & How We Take Back History
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71 views • November 27, 2019
Desc: Topic index by timecode hour:min:sec
*00:00:00 Bloomberg’s new Democrat majority in VA lays out detailed plans for gun confiscation
*00:15:30 Man in Miami uses pistol to save his family from attack by a man with AK-47
*00:52:07 Robot police dogs & coming RedFlag gun confiscations
*00:31:50 AOC hates the term “free stuff” because everything is “public goods”
*00:41:58 Newborn baby offered for sale — only $500 — is Planned Parenthood interested in buying for parts? Why is THIS outrageous, but negotiating for aborted baby parts fine with California?
*00:46:23 What happened to missing DNA scientist who altered baby DNA? Marketing mastectomies to 13 yr olds— the gender complex industry
*01:04:20 Don Zimmerman joins to talk about the importance of local politics & how to organize
*01:13:41 Barr calls it a “screw-up”? The mathematical impossibility that Epstein killed himself
*01:18:50 Why leftists hate Thanksgiving
*01:46:08 The story of the Pilgrims is a story of persecution & it’s our future if we don’t change the education system
*01:55:24 Students want Washington & Lee portraits removed from their diplomas. Here’s Washington’s declaration of Thanksgiving, passed by Congress 6 months after the Federal government came into being with the Constitution — NO purging of God.
*00:00:00 Bloomberg’s new Democrat majority in VA lays out detailed plans for gun confiscation
*00:15:30 Man in Miami uses pistol to save his family from attack by a man with AK-47
*00:52:07 Robot police dogs & coming RedFlag gun confiscations
*00:31:50 AOC hates the term “free stuff” because everything is “public goods”
*00:41:58 Newborn baby offered for sale — only $500 — is Planned Parenthood interested in buying for parts? Why is THIS outrageous, but negotiating for aborted baby parts fine with California?
*00:46:23 What happened to missing DNA scientist who altered baby DNA? Marketing mastectomies to 13 yr olds— the gender complex industry
*01:04:20 Don Zimmerman joins to talk about the importance of local politics & how to organize
*01:13:41 Barr calls it a “screw-up”? The mathematical impossibility that Epstein killed himself
*01:18:50 Why leftists hate Thanksgiving
*01:46:08 The story of the Pilgrims is a story of persecution & it’s our future if we don’t change the education system
*01:55:24 Students want Washington & Lee portraits removed from their diplomas. Here’s Washington’s declaration of Thanksgiving, passed by Congress 6 months after the Federal government came into being with the Constitution — NO purging of God.
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