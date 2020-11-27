Part 2 Thanksgiving Special! James 3, SGT Rpt, Common Law, Recapturing The Reigns 2020

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Resistance Chicks Blogspot.com
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We should all feel like Pinocchio, It started at the turn of the 20th Century. Great idea. Turn gold and silver coins into paper backed money. We shaved the worth of those pieces of paper off right from the start. FDR to cheat! Gold was worth $35 instead $10 silver dollars. Little by little the money was debased by criminals. The American people did not stop this criminal actions. We became corrupted like Pinocchio justifying crime more and more. Now our entire system is so corrupt that the most murderous Satanic child sacrificing, human traffickers, human slavery, sex trade evil high Priest of Satan, Lucifer Run the entire World. The corrupt destroyed our Liberty.
William Penn stated that Religion and Government are the Same. The Founding Fathers said they are Twin Sisters, working together, compliment each other.
SGT REPORT: "Your Power", a Man's "Solution" against Lockdowns/ A Tyrant's decrees. With legal forms you can use in a man's court of law to protect your rights and the rights of others using "Man's Court" which is not Civil, a Service Corporation/ organization, procedures but before Man and God.
THIS IS THE KEY TO BRINGING IT ALL DOWN
LAW AND ORDER:
Convicting men of their sins, crimes so they humble themselves before God. Men must stop sinning, (committing crimes), turn to God and become Saints. In a free society all men must live right, and start doing the right thing. Living as good, clean minded men, Good citizens. Men must be honoring God's power and authority in everyone's life. There is only one law giver and that is God. Men should serve God and His laws only. All laws must submit to God's laws.
New ERA has Arisen in 2020, An ERA of Freedom, Liberty, Life, Patriotism, Love for God, Family, Land and country. With that we are creating a new You-tube channel. ***Created By Divine Design*** Life, Liberty, Pursuit of Happiness. Mankind has rights to live free independent lives. To own land, get married and obey God. We The People obey God by farming the land, multiplying and raising children with the knowledge of God our Father, Savior living within us. Making Mankind more than mere animals because their creator lives in them. Our "CREATOR" Speaking, communicating with us all day long. God, Jesus sharing his love, power and authority with us. God's power and authority over ALL the elements of the earth. God in man helping him take good care of the earth.
LAW AND ORDER:
Convicting men of their sins, crimes so they humble themselves before God. Men must stop sinning, (committing crimes), turn to God and become Saints. In a free society all men must live right, and start doing the right thing. Living as good, clean minded men, Good citizens. Men must be honoring God's power and authority in everyone's life. There is only one law giver and that is God. Men should serve God and His laws only. All laws must submit to God's laws.
This Channel is a "How To": Home school, Grow your own food, gardening,Natural Healing, Read the Bible, Understanding The Declaration of Independence, The laws of Nature and Natures God. Your Rights that come from God, Defending your rights. Understand Law and Justice in a Christian Nation.
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