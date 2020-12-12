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When He Comes - Message 12.12.2020
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47 views • December 14, 2020
What's ahead and what the LORD wants His followers to know... This is going to ruffle some feathers out there, so please pray about what you hear in this video. Love to all.
Please like, share, subscribe and leave your comments below, if you want to share something with our viewers or with me. And remember: If you're part of the body of Christ, we're going to show the world our love for the LORD by the way we love one another! Shalom!!!
Women: Facebook private group: Meet Him At The Well
Blog: vickyvmusic.blogspot.com
Website: MeetHimAtTheWell.com
Email: [email protected]
Please like, share, subscribe and leave your comments below, if you want to share something with our viewers or with me. And remember: If you're part of the body of Christ, we're going to show the world our love for the LORD by the way we love one another! Shalom!!!
Women: Facebook private group: Meet Him At The Well
Blog: vickyvmusic.blogspot.com
Website: MeetHimAtTheWell.com
Email: [email protected]
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