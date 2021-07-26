Robert Kennedy on Fauci - J Edgar Hoover- Transcript

Impactful testimony from Vaccine attorney Robert Kennedy jnr on Fauci Transcript provided

Takeway Transcript

He has taken an agency wshich causes/created 5 infectious and allergic diseases neurological diseases autoimmune diseases and he has cut off all the money for doing his job which is the finding and elimination of the sources and instead he has turned that agency into an incubator for pharmaceutical products He has a 6.1 Billion annual budget from us the taxpayer he gets another 1.6 billion from the miiltary and thats why BTW he has to do gain of function he has to do weapons technology because otherwise he would lose all that miltary money So he gives out 13 times what Bill Gates gives out a year

He is the most powerful person in Public Health in history. NIH has 300,000 researchers around the world that are funded by the huge flow of money that is coming from or determined by Tony Fauci

And what he does, he develops vaccines and drugs.... farming them out to university scientists like BI (?) These are I call Virologists and Vaccinologists the most powerful people These are the guys who you see on CNN every night Doctors like Art Tablin Peter Hotez and Paul Offit who represent themselves as independent scientists but they are all on Tony Fauci's payroll. All the people who sit on those boards You know the FDA board and its called, I think, Verpac and I think......another board called ASIP it approves their drugs-- they are all taking money from Tony Fauci the yare all completely depndant on him- he can- HE has the power to make careers- He'll ruin any scientist on the earth who does not answer-- what he doesnt like--because he takes these drugs- he doesnt create new drugs in his lab-- he farms them out to the universities These are the most powerful people are the university Deans and Chairmen of the board. They do the clinical trials

So like the Phase 1 trial goes with a hundred people Fauci pays $20,000 per patient to that scientist

So the university is involved with supporting Fauci

Phase 2 10,000 people Hundreds of millions of dollars to each of these universities

The Baylors Harvard and Yale and Columbia Berkeley where you have these very outstanding scientists that everyone respects - They are NOT independent at all and thats how he controls the global narrative

Every virologist in the world. without exception, knew the corona virus was lab created, anybody who was a geneticist who could parse the spike protein, knew that.

Why was the OMERTA why did the OMERTA hold for one full year ? Why didnt they speak up of those tens of thousands of virologists around the world ?

Well, here's why ! Because anybody who speaks up is permanently bankrupted.

Their careers are totally destroyed- so all them kept their mouths shut because they are all on Tony Fauci's payroll

And he is able ----If a young scientist turns up- who shows up at Columbia and says Hey ! There are some big databases out there from the HMOs and I want it to see if autism is caused by vaccines . The nearest dean will get a call from one of the Fauci boys saying if you let this clown go forward with these studies we'll bankrupt your university because not only does the university make money from Fauci but they get part of the package -at the end of it - they get part of the patents. The individual scientists get part of the package

Fauci gets to be a key part of the process thru his agency which gets to assign these rights to his deputies -so all of these people are making huge amounts of money. So you know what ? Any scientist at NIH who has ever spoken out against the pharmaceutical industry whether its Bernie Addey (?) John Anthony Hart or Dr Judy Mikovits all of them get their careers immediately destroyed. So how is Tony Fauci last 50 yrs at that agency ? He is the J Edgar Hoover of Public Health.