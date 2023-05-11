Create New Account
Court Case for the Salvation of the Jews throughout the World
As over 10 million people are praying for Israel and the salvation of the Jews, Grace Corps focused on God's Chosen people.  Debt 32:8 - When the Most Hight gave the nations their inheritance, when He separated the children of men. He set the bounds of the peoples according to the number of the Sons of God. (ESV) For the Lord's portion is His people, Jacob is the lot of His inheritance.  

