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Yacouba Sawadogo : The Man Who Stopped The Desert (full documentary) / L'homme qui a arrêté le désert (documentaire complet)
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34 views • October 18, 2021
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KOIWJFzx68E , published by Kramer Culture Club https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCydK1f01OdPbgKVbHks3DFg
In Burkina Faso, the desertification of once fertile plains caused droughts and ruined harvests, sparking a mass exodus and famines. Yet one illiterate peasant farmer and his ingenious farming methods have proved the key to achieving what experts have failed to do: stop the desert. This is the unique story of Yacouba Sawadogo, whose years of toil have transformed the lives of thousands.
Directors Mark Dodd
Starring Yacouba Sawadogo
Genres Documentary
Subtitles English [CC]
Audio languages English
In Burkina Faso, the desertification of once fertile plains caused droughts and ruined harvests, sparking a mass exodus and famines. Yet one illiterate peasant farmer and his ingenious farming methods have proved the key to achieving what experts have failed to do: stop the desert. This is the unique story of Yacouba Sawadogo, whose years of toil have transformed the lives of thousands.
Directors Mark Dodd
Starring Yacouba Sawadogo
Genres Documentary
Subtitles English [CC]
Audio languages English
Keywords
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