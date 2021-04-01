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HAL TURNER: REPORTS NOW THAT 35,000 UKRAINIAN TROOPS WITH 300 TANKS ADVANCING UPON BORDER OF DONBAS - MORE: Laying Mine Fields
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330 views • April 01, 2021
This is something that is very worrying that hardly anyone is paying attention to - except Hal Turner.
FLASH: REPORTS NOW THAT 35,000 UKRAINIAN TROOPS WITH 300 TANKS ADVANCING UPON BORDER OF DONBAS - MORE: Laying Mine Fields!
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/flash-reports-now-that-35-000-ukrainian-troops-with-300-tanks-advancing-upon-border-of-donbas
FLASH: REPORTS NOW THAT 35,000 UKRAINIAN TROOPS WITH 300 TANKS ADVANCING UPON BORDER OF DONBAS - MORE: Laying Mine Fields!
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/flash-reports-now-that-35-000-ukrainian-troops-with-300-tanks-advancing-upon-border-of-donbas
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