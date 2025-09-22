DIY Probiotics: Fermenting Tutorial for Beginners (EASY Fermenting)

(Helpful links are below!)





Note: sauerkraut and vinegar are exceptions to this method of fermenting.





By popular request, this is how I ferment a variety of things: Jerusalem artichokes, tomatoes, sweet peppers, garlic, zucchini relish, cucumbers, and whatever else I’m not thinking of right now.





This includes a discussion of:

- Gardening struggles this year

- To sanitize or not to sanitize?

- White stuff on top of ferments

- Where I store my fermented foods

- Burping ferments





My Lazy Leanna method of vinegar making is in my book Non-Toxic Cleaning for the Healthy Home.





Super carrots recipe (I don't actually recommend eating carrots as they suck up all of the soil contaminants):





My pesto recipe:





