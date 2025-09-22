BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DIY Probiotics: Fermenting Tutorial for Beginners (EASY Fermenting)
Non-Toxic Home
Non-Toxic Home
38 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
38 views • 1 day ago

(Helpful links are below!)


Note: sauerkraut and vinegar are exceptions to this method of fermenting.


By popular request, this is how I ferment a variety of things: Jerusalem artichokes, tomatoes, sweet peppers, garlic, zucchini relish, cucumbers, and whatever else I’m not thinking of right now.


This includes a discussion of:

- Gardening struggles this year

- To sanitize or not to sanitize?

- White stuff on top of ferments

- Where I store my fermented foods

- Burping ferments


My Lazy Leanna method of vinegar making is in my book Non-Toxic Cleaning for the Healthy Home. Save money and improve your health! (You can ask for it at the library if you’d like.)


My Books: https://non-toxic-home.org/books


Super carrots recipe (I don’t actually recommend eating carrots as they suck up all of the soil contaminants): https://non-toxic-home.org/f/easy-diy-probiotics-super-carrots


The cheapest fermenting weights I’ve found: https://amzn.to/3J9Zi2p


My pesto recipe: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-pesto-recipe-ever-substitution-friendly


Contact us if you have any additional fermenting questions and I’ll address them later: https://non-toxic-home.org/contact


Free newsletter: https://non-toxic-home.org/


Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/nontoxichome


Substack: https://nontoxichome.substack.com/


(Click below, then shop, to help support us with the costs associated with bringing you this information- there’s no extra cost to you at all!!!:)


Redmond Salt on Amazon: https://amzn.to/4cCs45L

on eBay (you can buy direct there): https://ebay.us/cFNT8A

on Wal-Mart: https://shorturl.at/XMmOU


Search and browse ALL of our videos here: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1


How You Can Support Our Work: https://non-toxic-home.org/support-us


Connect with each other (unmonitored groups):


Non-Toxic Home: https://mewe.com/group/5d0820b70dfa5252e664ce69


EI, MCS, MCAS, etc.: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b15e1edb47a7b5f4c0bdc


Latex allergy/ Food allergy: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b16dcdb68d84bc8223629


Connect with US via our newsletter and website!


Products we recommend: https://non-toxic-home.org/shop


This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.


Some links may be affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may receive a little compensation at no additional cost to you. This helps pay website hosting fees- thanks!


Full disclaimer and terms of service: https://non-toxic-home.org/tos%2F-disclaimer


Keywords
healthprobioticshomesteadinggut healthnaturalfermentationfermentingdiy probiotics
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy