The Lost Book of Enki Tablet X

From Zecharia Sitchin's "The Lost Book of Enki"



We're at 10 tablets so far. I don't know if I mentioned this before, but this is gonna be 14 tablets. If you haven't seen the movie Noah(2014) I recommend you watch it. It's another biblical tale that is inspired by the Sumerian tablets. If these "myths" are myths, then why are big movies referencing ancient stories? They aren't myths. These were historical events.



Heres a synopsis from the tenth tablet



The mystery emissary appears to Enki in a dream-vision

Enki is told to save Mankind through his son Ziusudra

By subterfuge Enki directs Ziusudra to build a submarine

A navigator comes aboard, bringing Earth’s seeds of life

Nibiru’s approach causes the Whiteland’s icesheet to slip

The resulting tidal wave engulfs the Earth with water

The remaining Anunnaki bewail the calamity from Earth orbit

The waters recede; Ziusudra’s boat rests on Mount Salvation

Descending in a Whirlwind, Enlil discovers Enki’s duplicity

Enki convinces Enlil it was destined by the Creator of All

They use the surviving Landing Platform as a temporary base

In a Creation Chamber there, crops and cattle are fashioned

Abundant gold is discovered in the Lands Beyond the Seas

New space facilities are established in the olden lands

They include two artificial mounds and a lion-shaped carving

Ninmah offers a peace plan to resolve erupting rivalries



I've seen one good visual interpretation of these tablets in full on youtube but those are AI. These are done by hand, sort of. Robotic voices creep me out, so I use my own voice to make these. I put it under religion&spirituality because that's the closest category. I hope you enjoy ancient history and Dee Dee cutting off her own hair.