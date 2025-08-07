The Lost Book of Enki Tablet X

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From Zecharia Sitchin's "The Lost Book of Enki"
We're at 10 tablets so far. I don't know if I mentioned this before, but this is gonna be 14 tablets. If you haven't seen the movie Noah(2014) I recommend you watch it. It's another biblical tale that is inspired by the Sumerian tablets. If these "myths" are myths, then why are big movies referencing ancient stories? They aren't myths. These were historical events.
Heres a synopsis from the tenth tablet
The mystery emissary appears to Enki in a dream-vision
Enki is told to save Mankind through his son Ziusudra
By subterfuge Enki directs Ziusudra to build a submarine
A navigator comes aboard, bringing Earth’s seeds of life
Nibiru’s approach causes the Whiteland’s icesheet to slip
The resulting tidal wave engulfs the Earth with water
The remaining Anunnaki bewail the calamity from Earth orbit
The waters recede; Ziusudra’s boat rests on Mount Salvation
Descending in a Whirlwind, Enlil discovers Enki’s duplicity
Enki convinces Enlil it was destined by the Creator of All
They use the surviving Landing Platform as a temporary base
In a Creation Chamber there, crops and cattle are fashioned
Abundant gold is discovered in the Lands Beyond the Seas
New space facilities are established in the olden lands
They include two artificial mounds and a lion-shaped carving
Ninmah offers a peace plan to resolve erupting rivalries
I've seen one good visual interpretation of these tablets in full on youtube but those are AI. These are done by hand, sort of. Robotic voices creep me out, so I use my own voice to make these. I put it under religion&spirituality because that's the closest category. I hope you enjoy ancient history and Dee Dee cutting off her own hair.