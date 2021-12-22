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GOV HOCHUL'S NY MASK MANDATE IS NOT LEGAL! SHE HASN'T SIGNED AN EXECUTIVE ORDER! JUST A ROYAL DECREE?
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10 views • December 22, 2021
So Governor Hochul is pushing a mandate with no legal authority- she never signed a executive order! Make phone calls - be informed - take action- these power hungry morons are full of crap!
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