https://gettr.com/post/p2fc2wxf0b0
04/22/2023 First episode of NFSC Speaks podcast: Roy and Shawn discuss the Victim-1’s story in the DOJ's indictment against CCP’s 912 special task group matches Mr. Miles Guo’ experience perfectly. The indictment confirms that the CCP has spent tremendous time and efforts to harassment of and threats against Mr. Miles Guo and his supporters.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
04/22/2023 NFSC Speaks新podcast节目首期：罗伊和肖恩讨论美国司法部对中共912专案组的起诉书中受害者-1的故事与郭文贵先生的经历完美契合。 起诉书证实了中共花费了大量时间和精力对郭文贵先生及其支持者进行了骚扰和威胁。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.