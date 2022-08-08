Is China Clearing The Way For A Russian Nuclear Attack?

The danger zone of a surprise attack is nearing. Most Americans laugh at the thought of this. They refuse to believe this could happen and that is a dangerous attitude.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:

MSN.com (Fox News) - China's military exercises look more like a blockade than 'D-Day

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/spotlight/chinas-military-exercises-look-more-like-a-blockade-than-d-day-type-invasion-ret-gen-keane/vi-AA10nUDC?category=foryou





Yahoo News - US orders aircraft carrier to stay near Taiwan as Chinese planes and ships deploy near the island and missiles fly in response to Pelosi's visit

https://news.yahoo.com/us-orders-aircraft-carrier-stay-142507275.html





The Matrix Youtube Channel - China Tanks Prevent People From Withdrawing Money From Banks

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K4oEeY_D5qM&ab_channel=TheMatrix