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Man Made Survival's Christmas Message
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18 views • December 24, 2020
On this Christmas Day, we hope you have a day filled with hope and love around your family and friends.
Let us thank God for providing a path to be forgiven of our sins through His son Jesus Christ.
You see, you and I are sinners, enemies of God, unholy and deserving of His wrath.
But God through His mercy and grace sent His son Jesus Christ, to be born a man.
Jesus lived a perfect life, fulfilling the law and taking on the punishment, that was destined for you and I, on the cross.
Three days later Jesus rose from the dead, beating death, sin and hell.
And, now because of His sacrifice we have the opportunity to be born again.
Making it the ultimate preps I can share with you.
If you have any questions about what you read you know you can reach me personally at [email protected] and would love to answer any questions you may have.
Merry Christmas!
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https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
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Podcast:
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Let us thank God for providing a path to be forgiven of our sins through His son Jesus Christ.
You see, you and I are sinners, enemies of God, unholy and deserving of His wrath.
But God through His mercy and grace sent His son Jesus Christ, to be born a man.
Jesus lived a perfect life, fulfilling the law and taking on the punishment, that was destined for you and I, on the cross.
Three days later Jesus rose from the dead, beating death, sin and hell.
And, now because of His sacrifice we have the opportunity to be born again.
Making it the ultimate preps I can share with you.
If you have any questions about what you read you know you can reach me personally at [email protected] and would love to answer any questions you may have.
Merry Christmas!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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