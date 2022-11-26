Shoulda Stayed Black-n-White: PAPER MOON

Checkout Delacabra Playlists for More Shoulda Stayed Black-n-White Videos





https://www.brighteon.com/c60fde61-e668-4e89-9d72-fd5e9a8d0112





Colorized by Delacabra





Real-life father and daughter Ryan and Tatum O'Neal team up as slick con-artists Moses Pray and Addie Loggins in 1930s Kansas. When "Moze" is unexpectedly saddled with getting the 9-year-old Addie to relatives in Missouri after the death of her mother, his attempt to dupe her out of her money backfi… MORE

Release date: May 16, 1973 (New York)

Director: Peter Bogdanovich

Awards: Writers Guild of America Award for Best Adapted Comedy, MORE

Nominations: Writers Guild of America Award for Best Adapted Comedy, MORE

Adapted from: Addie Pray

Distributed by: Paramount Pictures Corporation