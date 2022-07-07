The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me in this episode of Rotten To The Core and says, "the CCSS Machine is in full swing for Nov. 2022 elections already. Which prop up what we've proven about the GOP stopping at nothing to 'take back' DC Nov 2024." She provides a plethora of documentation to back up her claims. Don't be deceived with the "school choice" argument politicians are selling. It's not what you think it is.

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/educratic-sophism-adverse-childhood-experiences-universal-school-choice-video/

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