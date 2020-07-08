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What Criminal Laws are Congress Authorized by the Constitution to Make?
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5 views • July 08, 2020
Federalist supporters of the constitution repeatedly assured ratifiers that criminal law - outside a few exceptions - would be exclusively a state concern. In fact, there are just 5 categories where congress has been delegated a power to create criminal laws.
Path to Liberty: July 8, 2020
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Path to Liberty: July 8, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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