Ark of the Covenant HAS been Found 04/06/2026

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Today Pastor Stan gives us amazing info on the Ark of the Covenant. If the Palestinians are given a state, giving the Jews access to the Temple Mount where animal sacrifice will again resume after 2000 years, then the Ark of the Covenant is going to become really important.
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00:00Intro
01:26The Beginning
08:32When was it Found
11:20Ron Wyatt Videos
24:24Garden Tomb