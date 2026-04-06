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Ark of the Covenant HAS been Found 04/06/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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Today Pastor Stan gives us amazing info on the Ark of the Covenant. If the Palestinians are given a state, giving the Jews access to the Temple Mount where animal sacrifice will again resume after 2000 years, then the Ark of the Covenant is going to become really important.

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Keywords
covenantarkfoundprophecy clubstan johnson
Chapters

00:00Intro

01:26The Beginning

08:32When was it Found

11:20Ron Wyatt Videos

24:24Garden Tomb

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