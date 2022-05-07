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Mariupol Locals Killed By Azov Snipers - While Ukraine Army Shell Their Own (Again) in Kherson City
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70 views • May 07, 2022
In this video I introduce you to The Dreizin Report and his quick thoughts on how the Ukriane military after they have nothing else to lose (after Russia has over taken their cities and towns) are turning their rockets and artillary shells on their own people left behind in these Russian liberated towns. I will be covering more of the Dreizin Report on my next video. This video opens with Patrick Lancaster's latest video where he talks to more Mariupol citizens who have been under fire from renegade Ukraine snipers. Once again, the Western media are not covering the atrocities being performed by Ukrainian forces on their own people.
Related video:
Ukraine Snipers Killed Civilians In Mariupol Says Residents
Patrick Lancaster YT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yQ3w9fpSIZA&;t=73s
Ukraine resident says Russia 100% control of city silencing news
Dean Morton
anchorhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DBcgRH5SHMo&;t=46s
The Dreizin Report https://thedreizinreport.com/2022/05/05/the-script-is-flipped/
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Related video:
Ukraine Snipers Killed Civilians In Mariupol Says Residents
Patrick Lancaster YT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yQ3w9fpSIZA&;t=73s
Ukraine resident says Russia 100% control of city silencing news
Dean Morton
anchorhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DBcgRH5SHMo&;t=46s
The Dreizin Report https://thedreizinreport.com/2022/05/05/the-script-is-flipped/
Please follow me on Social Media
Paypal Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/GlobalAgenda
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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