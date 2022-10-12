Overcoming the Worst! | Furthermore With the Sherwoods

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"Be still and know that I am God." -Psalm 46:10
In this episode of Furthermore With the Sherwoods, Michele shares her grueling story of overcoming challenging life obstacles in order to pursue her passions.
To see this full episode of Furthermore With the Sherwoods, go to: https://bit.ly/3TerfG7
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