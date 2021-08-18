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BC Wild Fires! Communist Private-Property Grab!
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916 views • August 18, 2021
BC WIld Fires! Communist Private-Property Grab! You will be FINED if you attempt to save your home from fire in Communist-controlled British Columbia, Canada! Shocking! More needs to come to light? Is this Agenda 30 as is the wild fire devastation in California? Will Gates or Soros or foreign investors buy these properties to further destroy Canadian Sovereignty? Why are railroad tracks being torn up in these areas - under the lying excuse the fires devastated them? These railroad track eastward, torn up, interrupt the supply lines throughout Canada! How can BC police be complicit with Communism to issue stiff fines if BC home owners try to rescue homes? Why are many ChiCom troops - near BC First Nations reservations - allowed to be there under the pretense they are guarding massive jade finds near these reservations, as BC smoke swirls around tem? (Courtesy of Castanet News)
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