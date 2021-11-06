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Ekklesia Meeting Invite for Nov 6 2021
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0 view • October 31, 2021
Prayer meeting to come against global and country issues. We are facing a crisis in the world right now where a spirit of communism is using COVID as an instrument to strip away the rights & freedoms of people. COVID is being used to force medical tyranny and dictatorship over the people. We must stand against this and other issues facing our countries.
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