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Lori Colley Ep. 499 - Lies and Loss of Liberties
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40 views • March 13, 2021
March 12, 2021
The Democrat House just passed several terrible laws. These are wake-up calls to the evangelical Christian community who voted for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, thinking the administration would be pro-life and nicer than President Trump. Sadly, as they are proving every day, the right to life isn't the only God-given liberty now on the chopping block
Interview with John Michael Chambers on Gun Rights March 10
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/making-sense-of-the-madness
Sources:
https://www.nraila.org/articles/20210302/report-house-of-representatives-to-vote-on-two-gun-control-bills
https://redstate.com/shipwreckedcrew/2021/03/04/house-passes-permanent-democrat-rule-act-by-a-vote-of-220-210-in-an-effort-to-create-a-us-politburo-and-one-party-government-n337288
https://www.usnews.com/news/politics/articles/2021-03-10/house-passes-amended-coronavirus-relief-bill-delivers-biden-first-legislative-victory
https://www.wymt.com/2021/03/11/sen-rand-paul-speaks-to-wymt-about-recent-covid-19-relief-bill-restrictions-and-flooding/
https://www.westernjournal.com/stimulus-checks-issued-illegal-immigrants-part-new-covid-relief-package/
https://www.forbes.com/sites/nicholasreimann/2021/03/11/here-are-the-groups-who-dont-want-a-vaccine-and-trump-voters-are-near-top/?sh=6cde69f44947
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/mar/8/inside-the-beltway-pro-life-evangelical-democrats-/Dou
https://www.evangelicalsforbiden.com
Website: Prayingcitizen.com
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
All newsletters posted on website: prayingcitizen.com
Copyright Disclaimer
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
The Democrat House just passed several terrible laws. These are wake-up calls to the evangelical Christian community who voted for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, thinking the administration would be pro-life and nicer than President Trump. Sadly, as they are proving every day, the right to life isn't the only God-given liberty now on the chopping block
Interview with John Michael Chambers on Gun Rights March 10
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/making-sense-of-the-madness
Sources:
https://www.nraila.org/articles/20210302/report-house-of-representatives-to-vote-on-two-gun-control-bills
https://redstate.com/shipwreckedcrew/2021/03/04/house-passes-permanent-democrat-rule-act-by-a-vote-of-220-210-in-an-effort-to-create-a-us-politburo-and-one-party-government-n337288
https://www.usnews.com/news/politics/articles/2021-03-10/house-passes-amended-coronavirus-relief-bill-delivers-biden-first-legislative-victory
https://www.wymt.com/2021/03/11/sen-rand-paul-speaks-to-wymt-about-recent-covid-19-relief-bill-restrictions-and-flooding/
https://www.westernjournal.com/stimulus-checks-issued-illegal-immigrants-part-new-covid-relief-package/
https://www.forbes.com/sites/nicholasreimann/2021/03/11/here-are-the-groups-who-dont-want-a-vaccine-and-trump-voters-are-near-top/?sh=6cde69f44947
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/mar/8/inside-the-beltway-pro-life-evangelical-democrats-/Dou
https://www.evangelicalsforbiden.com
Website: Prayingcitizen.com
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
All newsletters posted on website: prayingcitizen.com
Copyright Disclaimer
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
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