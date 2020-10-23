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HAS SWEDEN LOCKED DOWN?
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
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188 views • October 23, 2020
HAS SWEDEN LOCKED DOWN?

Reports about Sweden going into a strict lockdown are all over the internet and the #MSM, but are they true? Jeffrey Jaxen breaks down the #facts, and dispels the #fiction over what is happening in #Sweden. Take a look.

#GoHerd #SecondSpike #Lockdown #Health #Covid19 #DelBigtree #TheHighWire
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real newsdel bigtreehighwire
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy