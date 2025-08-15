You Think You know Abraham: The Journey From Abram To Abraham Begins

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Abraham’s story didn’t begin in Genesis 12. Over the next several studies we will discuss Abram and his journey becoming Abraham. From surviving a king’s deadly decree to years hidden in a cave, mentored by Noah and Shem, and boldly smashing idols.
Host David Paxton will present the untold journey from Abram to Abraham. Discover the prophetic backstory, the ancient sources, and God’s divine preparation for the father of nations.