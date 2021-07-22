Situation Update, July 22nd, 2021 - The tide is turning: 50 steps for survival and VICTORY against the destroyers

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Events have already been set into motion that will lead to humanity’s victory over this vaccine holocaust and the mass murderers behind it. But because the globalist murderers realize this is happening, they are unleashing every catastrophe possible to try to cover their tracks. All while suppressing human knowledge, freedom and the truth, of course.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-07-22-the-tide-is-turning-50-steps-for-survival-and-victory-against-the-destroyers.html
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