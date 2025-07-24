© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Royal Cambodian Army" attacking "Thai Army" positions on the border.
Cambodian Troops are using #China-made 🇨🇳 "Type 69-1" RPG Launchers with T69-1 (PG-7V) Anti-Tank rockets and PKM machine guns.
Amidst escalating clashes this morning along the border between Cambodia and Thailand, F-16 “Fighting Falcons” with the Royal Thai Air Force have carried out a wave of strikes against the Cambodian Armed Forces.
The Thai Embassy in Phnom Penh has advised all Thais in Cambodia to leave the country as soon as possible.
Adding:
❗️Cambodia has called on Thailand to cease hostilities, withdraw troops, and refrain from escalation.
❗️The authorities of Thailand are evacuating the population from a 50-kilometer strip along the border with Cambodia, the acting Prime Minister of Thailand reported.