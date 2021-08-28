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UN FEMA Camps, Prisoner Boxcars With Shackles_Guillotines
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405 views • August 28, 2021
This is from past clips that were warning of now... its still just as pertinent as it was 5 yrs ago.. payinh attention ismore important than ever.. Wake up.. They are already killing us by the score everyday and it goes un noticed because of the news broadcasting system thats not doing its job
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