Tariq Ghazawneh A Young Voice from Al-Ram

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today at 11:00 on this morning, the young man Tariq Ghazawneh, 27 years old, from the town of Al-Ram, north of Jerusalem, was martyred after being shot by the occupation forces at the Qalandia checkpoint, north of Jerusalem. His body was buried in his town of Al-Ram after the afternoon prayer. In this report, we met his uncle Abdul Qader to talk about what happened.
Reporting: mohammad TURKMAN
Filmed: 06/12/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video