Russia Upgrades New S-70 Okhotnik Stealth Combat Drone That Shocks the World

The Russian ministry has made major improvements to the S-70 Okhotnik unmanned combat aerial vehicle with its stealth capabilities. The S-70 Okhotnik unmanned combat air vehicle shares many characteristics with the future-oriented Su-57 multirole aircraft. The S-70 Okhotnik unmanned combat aerial vehicle is a flying winged drone that is reportedly capable of traveling at speeds of up to 1,000 kilometers per hour.

