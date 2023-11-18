Russia Upgrades New S-70 Okhotnik Stealth Combat Drone That Shocks the World

The Russian ministry has made major improvements to the S-70 Okhotnik unmanned combat aerial vehicle with its stealth capabilities. The S-70 Okhotnik unmanned combat air vehicle shares many characteristics with the future-oriented Su-57 multirole aircraft. The S-70 Okhotnik unmanned combat aerial vehicle is a flying winged drone that is reportedly capable of traveling at speeds of up to 1,000 kilometers per hour.
Mirrored - Military News
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.