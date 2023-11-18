Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russia Upgrades New S-70 Okhotnik Stealth Combat Drone That Shocks the World
channel image
The Prisoner
8856 Subscribers
Shop now
651 views
Published Yesterday

The Russian ministry has made major improvements to the S-70 Okhotnik unmanned combat aerial vehicle with its stealth capabilities. The S-70 Okhotnik unmanned combat air vehicle shares many characteristics with the future-oriented Su-57 multirole aircraft. The S-70 Okhotnik unmanned combat aerial vehicle is a flying winged drone that is reportedly capable of traveling at speeds of up to 1,000 kilometers per hour.

Mirrored - Military News

Keywords
stealthupgradeokhotniks-70combat drone

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket