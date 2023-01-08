Welcome To Proverbs Club.Adulteress On The Prowl.

Proverbs 7:11-12 (NIV).

11) (She is unruly and defiant,

her feet never stay at home;

12) now in the street, now in the squares,

at every corner she lurks.)

Proverbs Club Commentary.

The adulteress is a ruthless hunter.

Avoid her enticement and live.

