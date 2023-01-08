Welcome To Proverbs Club.Adulteress On The Prowl.
Proverbs 7:11-12 (NIV).
11) (She is unruly and defiant,
her feet never stay at home;
12) now in the street, now in the squares,
at every corner she lurks.)
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The adulteress is a ruthless hunter.
Avoid her enticement and live.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p88fc8h
