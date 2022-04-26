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4/24/2022 Ukraine Rescue: According to Sarah and Nicole, there are various indications that the two provocative Americans were trained and prepared, and their remarks were full of racist rhetoric; our slogan “we are the new Chinese to take down the CCP” made the communism followers furious and they showed their true colors