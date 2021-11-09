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Peter R. Breggin MD author of Covid-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey
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121 views • November 09, 2021
Peter R. Breggin MD is known as “The Conscience of Psychiatry”. At the start of COVID-19, Dr. Breggin realized from his medical expert work against the pharmaceutical industry that a pandora’s box of abuses had been opened in the name of public health. His research with his wife and partner Ginger Breggin led them from Anthony Fauci to a worldwide web of global predators including multi-billionaires, the most powerful corporations, and Communist China.
Online e-book 30 Day Free Trial: https://www.scribd.com/book/526811473/COVID-19-and-the-Global-Predators-We-are-the-Prey
Ginger Ross Breggin’s Blogs: https://breggin.com/category/blogs/
Dr. Peter Breggin’s interview with Li-Meng Yan MD, PhD: https://prn.fm/dr-peter-breggin-hour-10-27-21/
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Online e-book 30 Day Free Trial: https://www.scribd.com/book/526811473/COVID-19-and-the-Global-Predators-We-are-the-Prey
Ginger Ross Breggin’s Blogs: https://breggin.com/category/blogs/
Dr. Peter Breggin’s interview with Li-Meng Yan MD, PhD: https://prn.fm/dr-peter-breggin-hour-10-27-21/
****************************
Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Federal Employees: Are you being coerced with vaccine mandates? https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/in-the-news/vaccine-mandate-coercion-federal-employees/
Check out VCC's NEW 'No Student Mandates' resource page: https://bit.ly/NoStudentMandates
Please share our NEW Vaccine Regret link with your loved ones/colleagues/health care providers - everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
To Support our Educational and Outreach Work, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
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