But… books ARE essential! Wales govt unleashes tsunami of anger & ridicule with ban of ‘non-essential’ goods in supermarkets

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A man in Wales has been charged by police after he was filmed ripping plastic coverings off 'non-essential' items at a Tesco supermarket.
In the footage posted on Facebook, Gwilym Owen, from Anglesey, can be seen tearing plastic sheets off items in the clothing section of the Tesco Metro in Bangor on Friday evening.
Speaking to North Wales Live, he said he felt compelled to do 'what [he] could to stop it'.
By 'it', he is referring to the ban on selling products such as clothes, shoes, toys and bedding during the country's 17-day 'firebreak lockdown'.
Owen now faces numerous charges.
In a statement, North Wales Police said: "Following an incident at Tesco in Bangor on the evening of Friday 23 October, 28-year-old Gwilym Owen from Anglesey has been charged with Criminal Damage, several Public Order offences, and Contravention of the Coronavirus Regulations.
"He has been granted conditional bail to appear at Caernarfon Magistrates court on 24 November."
Continues @ https://www.ladbible.com/news/uk-man-charged-after-ripping-plastic-coverings-off-non-essential-items-20201025
One man, Gwilym Owen has had enough of the Bullshit.....
The government of Wales has received more than they bargained for after ordering supermarkets not to sell ‘non-essential’ goods… like clothing, books, phones and lots of other things that many people just can’t live without.
Customers of large retailers in Wales were greeted on Saturday with rows upon rows of shelves covered with plastic sheets or crisscrossed with tape. The businesses didn’t have much choice in the matter – they had to comply with new government guidelines meant to curb the spread of Covid-19.
Wales went into a 17-day “firebreak shutdown” on Friday evening, during which non-essential businesses will remain closed. And if a small shop cannot sell clothes, apparently neither can a giant retailer. That is because the government has to “maintain a level playing field” and not allow people “browsing around supermarkets looking for non-essential goods”, as First Minister Mark Drakeford put it. So, if you planned to buy warm clothes for your baby ahead of sub-zero-temperature weather, tough luck – order something online.
Naturally, many were not amused, and pounced on Drakeford and the Welsh Labour Party for coming up with the new rules. During Britain’s first national lockdown this spring, most small businesses were shuttered too, but supermarkets were allowed to sell their regular stock as usual.
The ban was announced without a clarification of what goods were considered non-essential, leaving large retailers to guess. Businesses allowed to remain open include bicycle shops and livestock auctions, so there was plenty of room for interpretation, and large corporations naturally took the conservative approach, much to the chagrin of their customers.
Books are one item many consider essential in their lives and would like to see made available during the next two weeks. There have also been complaints about the ban covering clothing, cleaning products, and, of course, fireworks for Guy Fawkes’ Night, which will take place in the second week of the lockdown.
Video source : https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10158943879433054&;id=711918053&sfnsn=mo Thanks to Brenda C for the Tip.
More info at https://www.rt.com/uk/504465-wales-supermarkets-essential-goods/