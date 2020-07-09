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Comisión de Investigación Extraparlamentaria en Alemania sobre la falsa Pandemia
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121 views • July 09, 2020
Profesionales en distintas áreas, no solo de la medicina, sino también de la atención social y derecho jurídico, han creado una Comisión de Investigación Extraparlamentaria, al margen de Partidos y tendencias, para investigar la desproporcionalidad entre una enfermedad con todas las características de la gripe común estacionaria y las medidas de supresión de libertades, censura de opiniones diferentes, etc. adoptadas internacionalmente sin aportar pruebas científicas que justifiquen su necesidad.
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