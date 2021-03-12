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FULL SHOW: Democrats Are Ruining America And Ending Human Freedom; What More Is There To Say?
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30 views • March 12, 2021
Major news today as Joe Biden signs the new “COVID” stimulus bill which puts the U.S. 2 trillion deeper in debt. You won’t believe the numbers from this bill and previous bills covered on the War Room today. The southern border crisis continues but the press secretary laughs when this is brought up by the press core during a press conference. Democrats continue to force the COVID tyranny on citizens with masks and vaccines and business closures. Dan Lyman joins from Europe to discuss the latest in the migrant crisis and the migrants attacks.
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