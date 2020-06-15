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The World In Turmoil-Revolution-Civil Unrest-World War-The End Of The Age
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53 views • June 15, 2020
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Thank you so much for your support
https://zelalemkibret.files.wordpress.com/2012/02/the-complete-works-of-nostradamus.pdf
https://twitter.com/ASB_Breaking/status/1272587350816759811
https://hermeneutics.stackexchange.com/questions/36131/why-was-jesus-consistently-not-recognized-by-those-who-knew-him-after-his-resurr
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1+Corinthians+15%3A51-53&;version=RSV
https://nostradamus.fandom.com/wiki/The_horrible_war
https://twitter.com/EpochTimes/status/1272595227929427971
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/491730-ukraine-nato-partnership-colonization/
https://twitter.com/Global_Mil_Info/status/1272595645426102272
https://in.reuters.com/article/russia-china-scientist/russia-accuses-scientist-of-treason-for-passing-secrets-to-china-lawyer-idINKBN23M12P
https://southfront.org/u-s-64th-aggressor-squadron-repaints-its-f-16s-to-resemble-russian-su-57s/
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Matthew-26-52/
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/06/turkey-russia-continue-work-libya-ceasefire-200615113948418.html
https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/turkey-carries-out-airstrikes-against-yazidi-areas-of-iraqs-sinjar-631514
https://southfront.org/tough-time-inspires-turkey-to-absorb-northwestern-syria/
https://www.nordicmonitor.com/2020/06/turkey-planned-to-invade-greece-secret-document-reveals/
https://twitter.com/KumarRaoNYC/status/1272596168485113856
https://twitter.com/Lilly_314/status/1271909679057141760
https://www.fox5ny.com/news/mayor-bill-de-blasio-cancels-coronavirus-briefing-due-to-illness
https://www.msn.com/en-us/finance/markets/virus-cases-continue-to-rise-undermining-states-e2-80-99-reopening-push/ar-BB15vACl
http://endoftheamericandream.com/archives/police-officers-all-over-america-are-quitting-their-jobs-because-of-the-george-floyd-protests
https://twitter.com/NYGovCuomo/status/1272554152107925504
https://www.themarshallproject.org/2014/12/03/the-pentagon-finally-details-its-weapons-for-cops-giveaway?utm_medium=social&;utm_campaign=share-tools&utm_source=twitter&utm_content=post-top
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8423165/Blackouts-summer-DECIMATE-Big-Tech-companies-Silicon-Valley.html
https://twitter.com/PemaKhanduBJP/status/1272510533560745986
https://www.thedailybeast.com/americas-social-unrest-is-about-to-get-much-worse-congress-fears
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/06/measures-beijing-coronavirus-cases-spike-live-200614233622226.html
https://www.debka.com/mivzak/us-envoy-holds-second-meeting-in-48-hours-with-israels-leaders/
https://nationalinterest.org/blog/skeptics/mike-pompeo-we-consider-venezuela%E2%80%99s-next-election-sham-162806
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/chinese-scientist-escorted-out-canadian-biolab-sent-deadlhy-viruses-wuhan
https://greekcitytimes.com/2020/06/15/newly-unveiled-documents-reveal-turkeys-plan-to-invade-greece-and-armenia/?amp&;__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=bbd6b5dca030a833b0979caeb4efa47ab2ddffeb-1592246680-0-AaeIdr8rzoE07B-6bgzhPzec4cB3sWAKSxd93gI_qtVe_zGVKiBgytxH5HqPwe-ycj5p8lotSNzzkLeEphW-reqtCRTzyKuWW0HSl2B5-xNu48mvfxuJFEfhkCOf86c0E6Tv1ezSyTg0a8eSc4zpOUo5qgtdC3_zNWyQOTisfrqYxr3b4Y6YJYh30LuOWyVwhQcduMtDWmldv8FT0g83N4z_ob4Io_PSMy0PhiFJxpxbAuJSB9HxDtV0XfCIQ7lktWu8mOcmdjsIPKit71wap8ReLbuymwmku1Gitt3RIM7Cls5SPPJIZ47p954oD9v_mM62kiWUyS_l51bSJti04BQIICKEkhE1WKVYFvS7w-LChiwSEEWVTZd0AO16n2bJUoAYTzIShqIzwjtgl3-YyS8
https://southfront.org/military-situation-in-libya-on-june-15-2020-map-update/
https://www.wsj.com/articles/in-germany-a-smorgasbord-of-causes-results-in-one-vast-protest-march-11592163794
https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/robot-vs-robot-war-now-china-has-semi-autonomous-fighting-ground-robots-162782
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1295386/china-news-australian-coronavirus-latest
https://news.sky.com/story/us-f-15-fighter-jet-crashes-into-north-sea-off-yorkshire-coast-as-major-operation-underway-12007159
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support
https://zelalemkibret.files.wordpress.com/2012/02/the-complete-works-of-nostradamus.pdf
https://twitter.com/ASB_Breaking/status/1272587350816759811
https://hermeneutics.stackexchange.com/questions/36131/why-was-jesus-consistently-not-recognized-by-those-who-knew-him-after-his-resurr
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1+Corinthians+15%3A51-53&;version=RSV
https://nostradamus.fandom.com/wiki/The_horrible_war
https://twitter.com/EpochTimes/status/1272595227929427971
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/491730-ukraine-nato-partnership-colonization/
https://twitter.com/Global_Mil_Info/status/1272595645426102272
https://in.reuters.com/article/russia-china-scientist/russia-accuses-scientist-of-treason-for-passing-secrets-to-china-lawyer-idINKBN23M12P
https://southfront.org/u-s-64th-aggressor-squadron-repaints-its-f-16s-to-resemble-russian-su-57s/
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Matthew-26-52/
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/06/turkey-russia-continue-work-libya-ceasefire-200615113948418.html
https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/turkey-carries-out-airstrikes-against-yazidi-areas-of-iraqs-sinjar-631514
https://southfront.org/tough-time-inspires-turkey-to-absorb-northwestern-syria/
https://www.nordicmonitor.com/2020/06/turkey-planned-to-invade-greece-secret-document-reveals/
https://twitter.com/KumarRaoNYC/status/1272596168485113856
https://twitter.com/Lilly_314/status/1271909679057141760
https://www.fox5ny.com/news/mayor-bill-de-blasio-cancels-coronavirus-briefing-due-to-illness
https://www.msn.com/en-us/finance/markets/virus-cases-continue-to-rise-undermining-states-e2-80-99-reopening-push/ar-BB15vACl
http://endoftheamericandream.com/archives/police-officers-all-over-america-are-quitting-their-jobs-because-of-the-george-floyd-protests
https://twitter.com/NYGovCuomo/status/1272554152107925504
https://www.themarshallproject.org/2014/12/03/the-pentagon-finally-details-its-weapons-for-cops-giveaway?utm_medium=social&;utm_campaign=share-tools&utm_source=twitter&utm_content=post-top
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8423165/Blackouts-summer-DECIMATE-Big-Tech-companies-Silicon-Valley.html
https://twitter.com/PemaKhanduBJP/status/1272510533560745986
https://www.thedailybeast.com/americas-social-unrest-is-about-to-get-much-worse-congress-fears
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/06/measures-beijing-coronavirus-cases-spike-live-200614233622226.html
https://www.debka.com/mivzak/us-envoy-holds-second-meeting-in-48-hours-with-israels-leaders/
https://nationalinterest.org/blog/skeptics/mike-pompeo-we-consider-venezuela%E2%80%99s-next-election-sham-162806
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/chinese-scientist-escorted-out-canadian-biolab-sent-deadlhy-viruses-wuhan
https://greekcitytimes.com/2020/06/15/newly-unveiled-documents-reveal-turkeys-plan-to-invade-greece-and-armenia/?amp&;__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=bbd6b5dca030a833b0979caeb4efa47ab2ddffeb-1592246680-0-AaeIdr8rzoE07B-6bgzhPzec4cB3sWAKSxd93gI_qtVe_zGVKiBgytxH5HqPwe-ycj5p8lotSNzzkLeEphW-reqtCRTzyKuWW0HSl2B5-xNu48mvfxuJFEfhkCOf86c0E6Tv1ezSyTg0a8eSc4zpOUo5qgtdC3_zNWyQOTisfrqYxr3b4Y6YJYh30LuOWyVwhQcduMtDWmldv8FT0g83N4z_ob4Io_PSMy0PhiFJxpxbAuJSB9HxDtV0XfCIQ7lktWu8mOcmdjsIPKit71wap8ReLbuymwmku1Gitt3RIM7Cls5SPPJIZ47p954oD9v_mM62kiWUyS_l51bSJti04BQIICKEkhE1WKVYFvS7w-LChiwSEEWVTZd0AO16n2bJUoAYTzIShqIzwjtgl3-YyS8
https://southfront.org/military-situation-in-libya-on-june-15-2020-map-update/
https://www.wsj.com/articles/in-germany-a-smorgasbord-of-causes-results-in-one-vast-protest-march-11592163794
https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/robot-vs-robot-war-now-china-has-semi-autonomous-fighting-ground-robots-162782
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1295386/china-news-australian-coronavirus-latest
https://news.sky.com/story/us-f-15-fighter-jet-crashes-into-north-sea-off-yorkshire-coast-as-major-operation-underway-12007159
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