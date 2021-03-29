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#YouTubeWhite?! Google Has Become Full on RACIST
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40 views • March 29, 2021
Since when is it okay to promote people based on skin color, give them preferential treatment, because of the lack of pigmentation in their skin. Why is YouTube Favoring ANY person based on race?
Isn't that Racism??
#racism #youtubeblack #youtube
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Isn't that Racism??
#racism #youtubeblack #youtube
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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