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Election Fraud, Pandemic, PCR Testing, Doctors, Censorship and Truth! - Dr Rashid A Buttar
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71 views • January 05, 2021
This video goes deep with specific statistics on the election fraud, then into the current political situation and it's implications on covid, discusses Dr. Mullis, the developer of the RT-PCR testing and his thoughts on Dr. Fauci, then onto the concerns voiced by thousands of doctors and health care providers world wide, onto the harsh reality of censorship and implications of ignoring the truth. A video that brings home many of the things we are all talking about, and provides the uncensored truth which is being currently being suppressed almost everywhere!
For additional resources, visit https://www.AskDrButtar.com/Ask
For additional resources, visit https://www.AskDrButtar.com/Ask
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