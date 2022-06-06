Nearly 10,000 migrants are headed towards U.S. in largest caravan ever

A migrant caravan numbered at nearly 10,000 people, possibly the largest ever, departed from the Mexico-Guatemala border Monday and is headed to the United States.



The caravan left Tapachula on Monday and currently has about 9,500 migrants mostly from Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua. It is predicted to add several thousand more people before it reaches the southern border by a coastal route, according to Fox News.

Luis Villagran, the caranvan's organizer, gave more details to Fox News on the size and progress of the caravan.



"We consider we are around 9,500, it measures 51/2 km from the start to the end, people keep on joining, in the first police check there were approx 100-150 national guard, INM, state police and let us through freely," Villagran said.



A federal judge in May prevented the Biden administration from rescinding the public health order known as Title 42, a pandemic policy that requires migrants seeking asylum to the U.S. to wait outside the country for processing. Title 42 also grants immigration enforcement extra authority to deport migrants that enter the country illegally.